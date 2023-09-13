4 Steps to Elevating Your Makeup This Fall

Courtney Wolf is an Image Consultant and owner of House of Colour Ponte Vedra where she is a celebrator of individuality and curator of confidence! It is her mission to help her clients build a cohesive wardrobe that they LOVE through knowing what will look great on them, give an instant confidence boost, and also represent their authentic self. At your Color Analysis appointment, you will learn the science-based technique for analyzing what specific colors you look best in as we let your skin’s undertones and precision-dyed drapes do the talking. You will walk away knowing not only your best color palette, but also your best hair color, jewelry tones, outfit formula, and makeup shades to bring full harmony and focus to your most striking features. Book your Color Analysis today to discover your WOW colors: https://www.houseofcolour.com/stylists/courtney-wolf-ponte-vedra-florida