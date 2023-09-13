Fantastic foods for your furry friends!

Passion For Dogs Gourmet Dog Bakery has been serving St. Johns, Jacksonville, and nearby areas for over an year now. It is based on a give back model and their mission is to offer all natural dog treats and dog cakes while helping the dogs in need from a huge portion of the proceeds. So far a number of dogs have been helped under their Dazzler Difference program, while helping the pet parents treat their dogs with all natural dog treats and cakes. Also their dog cakes are uniquely designed and personalized unlike what normally available in the market to provide a true Gourmet experience to the dogs and their pet parents. www.passionfordogs.org