Join us on location for the River City TEALgate show!

Get ready to experience a live on location broadcast with the WJXT team!

Join us for the River City TEALgate Show, a high energy in-person event that will take place at Event Parking - Lot J in Jacksonville, directly in front of the iconic bronze Jaguar statue!

This event is open to anyone in the 904 who wants to experience a behind the scenes look at how River City Live is produced. You’ll enjoy live performances from the D-Line and The Roar -plus- game day fashion, food, and more!

Get ready to smile for the camera, mark your calendars, and get ready for an unforgettable morning at the River City TEALgate Show!

The first 45 people to RSVP HERE will join us as part of our live River City audience!

Details:

Date: Friday September 15, 2023

Time: 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Location: Everbank Stadium