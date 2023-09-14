Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a bit of Bachata!

Celebrate the rich culture of the Hispanic community on September 15th - the 1st day of Hispanic Heritage Month! The urban-core location remains a secret until the day before the event, when the address will be emailed to those who purchases a ticket! If you’ve been to a YaYa Productions event in the past, you know that it revolves around dancing from the moment you walk in, up until the moment you’re getting into your car.

The legend himself, DJ Papi Disco, will be providing the sounds of Bachata and Salsa throughout the entire evening! This is an exclusive, limited capacity event and your ticket includes a drink and light tapas! $20 online | $30 at the door. Don’t forget, YaYa’s 5th Annual ‘Viva La Fiesta’ is just a few weeks away on October 14th!