Today on Paws-ing for Pets we welcomed Marilyn Monroe & Sofia Loren who is looking for their forever home! Toby is currently in foster with our friends at Fur Sisters. FUR SISTERS Is a non-profit rescue focusing on Animals in high kill shelters and other urgent situations. We give them loving homes, health care, and support to be the best they can be. Saving their lives gives these animals a voice!

To find out more about Toby or how to support Fur Sisters, visit: https://www.fursisters.org/