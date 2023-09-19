Rambler Kane is a singer-songwriter from Jacksonville, FL who presents a unique blend of Americana. Inspired by legends both past and present, Kane quit his job to pursue the music that’s been pulling at him for years, with dreams of being a full-time traveling troubadour. His first album was recorded this weekend at Blue Jay Listening Room, to keep up with his performance dates and new releases visit www.ramblerkane.com
New local release by Rambler Kane
Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.