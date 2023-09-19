Style fit for the 904 with 89 Los Originals

89 Los Originals is no stranger to the Jacksonville community. The designer and owner, Carlos Foster is dedicated to his work and his neighborhood. His journey in fashion started when he was just a kid who was in love with sneakers and loved to be fly. His neighborhood saw his potential and supported him from the very beginning. His first pop-up took place at Avenue Grill, which is a staple within the eastside community. Individuals from all around Jacksonville had the opportunity to purchase exclusive merchandise, enjoy a tasty meal and learn about his community, his home.89 Los Originals is the perfect mixture of vintage and urban fashion. His merchandise is designed for all. 89 Los Originals wants to inspire kids to follow their dreams and trust the process. Mr. Foster stands amazed at his journey thus far. Many doors have presented itself from a dream that started right here in our town. Multiple celebrities have been seen in 89 Los Original, like comedian Lil Duval. He has also had the opportunity to meet his favorite designer, the legendary Dapper Dan. He is now preparing for one his biggest accomplishments,his first sneaker release on 9/23. You can purchase your piece of history online at (http://www.89losoriginals.com/). 89 Los Originals looks to share with the world the roots of fashion in Jacksonville, FL.