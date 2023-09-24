Tips from Jags COO Chad Johnson on how to beat the heat on gameday!

This weekend rivalries are heating up, and so are the temperatures for Sunday’s matchup against the . COO Chad Johnson chatted with News4Jax to share his top tips on staying cool and the innovative ways the jags are making sure everyone walks away with a winning day and the heat at bay!

Cooling buses by JTA with adjacent water stations

Fans can bring their own FACTORY SEALED PLASTIC 16.9 OZ bottles to use at refilling stations throughout the stadium

Guest services is providing free cups for fans to use

Daily’s place is open to ANYONE to enjoy the shade and the game

Flex field will also be open to ANYONE who wants to beat the heat!

Additional activities taking place (especially to encourage early arrivals and avoid bottle necks)

Fan Entertainment Zones, located in Gates 1 & 4 plazas, South End Zone and Flex Field (opens 3 hours prior to kick-off): Check out this site for activities, https://www.jaguars.com/fanzone/, but also:

Limited edition gameday matchup posters from local artist before noon

Jaxson Photo Op in Flex Field, 11:15-11:25

Legends autographs, 11:20-11:45

ROAR Performance, photos, 11:45-12:10

D-Line performance, 12:10-12:20

Player Arrivals, Teal Carpet Roll-Out, 9-11 a.m. at Gate 2

Daily’s Place Band – Mandala

Miller Electric Center: