Tips from Jags COO Chad Johnson on how to beat the heat on gameday!

This weekend rivalries are heating up, and so are the temperatures for Sunday’s matchup against the . COO Chad Johnson chatted with News4Jax to share his top tips on staying cool and the innovative ways the jags are making sure everyone walks away with a winning day and the heat at bay!
- Cooling buses by JTA with adjacent water stations
- Fans can bring their own FACTORY SEALED PLASTIC 16.9 OZ bottles to use at refilling stations throughout the stadium
- Guest services is providing free cups for fans to use
- Daily’s place is open to ANYONE to enjoy the shade and the game
- Flex field will also be open to ANYONE who wants to beat the heat!
- Additional activities taking place (especially to encourage early arrivals and avoid bottle necks)
Fan Entertainment Zones, located in Gates 1 & 4 plazas, South End Zone and Flex Field (opens 3 hours prior to kick-off): Check out this site for activities, https://www.jaguars.com/fanzone/, but also:
- Limited edition gameday matchup posters from local artist before noon
- Jaxson Photo Op in Flex Field, 11:15-11:25
- Legends autographs, 11:20-11:45
- ROAR Performance, photos, 11:45-12:10
- D-Line performance, 12:10-12:20
Player Arrivals, Teal Carpet Roll-Out, 9-11 a.m. at Gate 2
Daily’s Place Band – Mandala
Miller Electric Center:
- Pro Shop opens 9-1
- Somos DUUUVAL Balloon Photo Op
- Bimini Ring Toss
- Cornhole
- DJ
- D-Line Noon-12:10