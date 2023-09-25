Healthy Tailgate Meals and Snacks with Mia Syn!

Whether you’re a sports fanatic or just looking for an excuse to gather with friends and family, gamedays are a celebration of camaraderie, excitement, and of course, delicious food! Registered Dietitian Mia Syn has healthy meals and snacks to include in your healthier gameday spread.

1. Appetizers: Offer an array of fruits, veggies, chips and dips to satisfy a range of tastes and dietary needs like gluten-free grain-free tortilla chips and plant-based almond dips. Put a Mediterranean twist on your classic 7-layer dip by layering hummus, tzatziki, cucumber, tomato, feta, olives and parsley.

2. Entrées: For the main course, serve gameday favorites – chicken wings and sausage with a range of nutritious condiments and toppings such as pickles, mustard and sliced avocado.

3. Side dishes: Round out your tailgate spread with grilled in-season veggies like zucchini and bell peppers. A great grilling tip is to use marinades with fruit juices like orange and lemon before grilling meat, which may reduce some risk of carcinogens from forming.

4. Beverages: Cheers to your favorite team with lime- and raspberry-infused ready-to-drink margaritas.

For more nutrition tips, healthy recipes and meal ideas, you can follow Mia on Instagram @nutritionbymia and visit her website NutritionByMia.com