Trend spotter Anne Roy shares her most shopped social media finds!

Between targeted ads, influencer posts and sponsored stories, our social media is filled with fun and interesting products. Anne Roy has the lowdown on a few of them.

Beauty brand Alleyoop offers an award-winning 4-in-1 makeup brush that packs all your essential beauty applicators: concealer sponge, blush, brow, and eyeshadow brush in one easy tool This compact game-changer is all you need for a full face on the go or at home. RCL viewers use code RCL20 between 9/26-9/29 for a 20% discount. meetalleyoop.com

LARQ’s award-winning lineup of hydration products improves water quality, taste and overall convenience. No need to ever reach for that single-use bottle again. The revolutionary portable water filtration system combines high-performance Nano Zero filter technology with zerovalent iron providing a seamless, low-pressure drinking experience. livelarq.com

The Belfans Fly Repellent features soft, safe propeller blades for easy access to food while it’s in operation - simply interrupt the blades with your hand and they’ll start up again once you remove it. The design features unique holographic repel dots - the reflective dots that create the movement flies hate. belfans.com

FlasKap is the drinkware that works hard so you can play hard. For the first time ever, the unique design consolidates mixer, liquor and ice and extra servings are available at the press of a button. Enjoy your favorite cocktails at your tailgate or any setting! flaskap.com