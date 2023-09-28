Welcome to Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K!

The Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K is excited to return for a third year to Timuquana Country Club, October 2-8, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida. This PGA TOUR Champions event brings a unique approach to golf with our celebrity friends attending and a focus on music, food and fun for all. All proceeds benefit Northeast Florida charities thru The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation. https://constellationfurykandfriends.com/