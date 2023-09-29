Alhambra Opens Legally Blonde Tonight

“You got into Harvard! What, Like it’s hard?” The story of Elle getting to Harvard and then trying her first case is a true underdog story. First a book, then a film starring Reese Witherspoon as Elle and then a successful Broadway show, the Alhambra is excited to produce this show for its very first time. Even more exciting is Tory Vagazy in the Elle role, a 2021 Season 16 Semifinalist on America’s Got Talent. If you’ve never been to the Alhambra, this is the one!

Snag your tickets at www.alhambrajax.com