Catch Craig Conover of Bravo’s Southern Charm at The Home & Patio Show!

Craig Conover is a fan favorite on Bravo’s hit reality series, Southern Charm (2013). Mocked during filming for his enthusiasm for sewing, Craig has turned his previous pastime into a full-time career with his co-founding of Sewing Down South: a growing southern-based ‘Sewing Lifestyle Brand’.

Hailing from Fenwick Island, Delaware, Craig remains extremely close with his parents & brother. His domestic skills were further honed after a thyroid cancer diagnosis for his mother drew Craig home to help care for her. His mother’s health scare inspired him to create a collection of all iodine-free meals to aid her recovery. That’s right, he cooks and sews!

Craig often lends a hand to military causes and uses his platform to bring attention to philanthropic organizations closest to his heart. Through Sewing Down South, Craig was able to raise over $25,000 for rescue and relief efforts for those suffering from Hurricane Dorian.

A board-certified attorney, Craig is a graduate of College of Charleston and Charleston Law School. He also hosts a popular podcast (Pillows & Beer) and is the author of a top-rated memoir “Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong with My Sewing?”

See Craig live on our Fresh Ideas Stage Friday, September 29th at 3 PM and Saturday, September 30th at 12 PM!