Armed Forces 10K Tribridge Challenge & Freedom 5K

Five Star Veterans Center is a transitional home for veterans in crisis. We have 40 private bedrooms with private or semi-private bathrooms for veterans dealing with the hidden scars of battle such as PTSD, TBI, and other mental and emotional challenges. Five Star provides all the wrap-around services for our vets such as cable, internet, computers, three meals a day, washer & dryers, a workout area, and most importantly, professional mental health services provided by a licensed mental health counselor and 2 full-time case workers. 5starveteranscenter.org