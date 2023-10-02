What’s new with Forever Vets this spooky season?

You’re invited to enjoy all the upcoming furry fun with Forever Vets!

Furever Vets Central will be hosting our first ever Trunks N Treats on October 28th 2023 from 4:00pm-7:00pm!

This event will be open and FREE to all community members! During Trunks N Treats kids, teens, pets, and pet pawrents from the community will be invited to come celebrate all the festivities of Fall!

There will be educational tours of the facility, Dr. Baxter’s haunted house, multiple vendors, various outdoor games & activities, arts n’ crafts for both kids & pets, a food truck along with desserts, cars positioned for trunk or treating, and even a PAW-rade around our entire building with costumes!

Admissions and all activities are free, dinner is available for community members to purchase through the food truck on site.

Everyone attending the event is encouraged to dress up in costumes - pets included!! *prizes to be announced*