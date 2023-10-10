Help these kittens find the puuurrrfect home!

Today River City Live hosted three kittens to share the news about their Guinea Pig friends who are also looking for furever homes at Nassau Humane and invite you to a special event.

The Nassau Humane Society invites you to join them for the Pasta 4 Paws fundraiser on Saturday, October 21st from 4:00-8:00 PM. This is the Nassau Humane Society’s biggest fundraiser of the year and the night will include fun, food, and a silent auction!

Tickets in advance are $20 and available for purchase from the Nassau Humane Society adoption center, Aurora’s Dog Park, The Closet and Second Chance Resale Shops, and Redbones Dog Bakery & Boutique. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $22.

There will be plenty of food and great items to bid on, all for the benefit of the animals!

For additional information, visit NassauHumane.org/Pasta-4-Paws or call (904) 321-1647.

Nassau Humane Society is dedicated to the humane treatment of all animals; to alleviate their suffering and neglect, to support the human-animal bond, and to foster an environment in which people respect all living creatures.

We will pursue workable solutions to the most urgent animal welfare needs of our community, which are animal overpopulation and homeless pets. Our solutions will emphasize the mutual benefit of bringing pets and people together.

We will provide rescue and control as a lifeline to animals in need and for the necessary protection of our community. We will encourage and provide for pet adoption, animal-assisted therapy, pet care education, outreach spay and neuter programs and other welfare efforts, all in support of our comprehensive community service obligation.

If you would like to help us further our mission, consider volunteering your time, becoming a foster, or making a monetary donation.