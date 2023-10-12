Amelia Island Hispanic Heritage Festival Saturday afternoon

The Amelia Island Hispanic Festival continues to prosper in its 3rd year. Presented by the Friends of Fernandina Skatepark, this festival will showcase Hispanic culture on the island while also raising money to upgrade the skate park for kids of all ages to shred on. The festival runs from 1 – 9pm on Third Street on the Island…right in front of the Green Turtle. Find out more information at www.friendsoffernandinaskatepark.com