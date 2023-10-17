Jacksonville Designer Introduces New Collection With Shein X

Synstyle is a self-taught fashion Designer and Stylist in Jacksonville Fl . Her work has been featured in many runways,magazines ,River City Live and NYC during Fashion Week . She is always looking for new innovative ways to grow and represent Jacksonville and fellow creatives in her community. For additional about Synstyle Fashions or the SheinX Program you can check the website www.synstylefashions.com or email inquiries to Synstylefashions@gmail.com