P.R.I.D.E. Book Club Celebrates 30 Years (People Reading for Inspiration, Discussion and Enjoyment)

In September 1993, Wilene Dozier and Felice Franklin attended a book signing of Tina McElroy Ansa’s novel Ugly Ways at The Book Mark in Atlantic Beach, Florida. They determined that there should be an African American book club in Jacksonville that could host book signings and other events. They contact individuals who would be interested in forming a book club and held an organizational meeting on the first Friday of October 1993. Hence the book club, then known as “The Reading Group”, was formed. The first book discussion was held on November 3, 1993. In August 1994 “The Reading Group” officially voted on a name for the organization - People Reading for Inspiration, Discussion and Enjoyment. The acronym P.R.I.D.E. Currently, book club meetings are held in member’s homes, at Edward Waters University library, Jacksonville public library branches, museums, bookstores and at various other businesses and locations. During the pandemic meetings were held via zoom or Facebook live. We provide a safe space for members to express diverse viewpoints. www.pridebookclub.com

The book club has promoted reading and literacy for 30 years and have read more than 350 books. We have had members that were teens to individuals over 80 years old. We are an inclusive and diverse group based on race, gender, age and geography. We provide a safe space for individuals to share their thoughts without judgement or censorship. We also provide local authors an opportunity for exposure. Our members determine that books we will discuss both fiction and nonfiction. We have an established mission. Our mission is “To promote literacy in the Jacksonville community with a focus on African American literature”