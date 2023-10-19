48 Hour Project screening local winners

Jacksonville 48 Hour Film Project started in 2001 in DC and came to Jacksonville in 2007. Adam and Monique Madrid competed the first year in Jacksonville and won in 2014. They became City Producers in 2018 and in 2022 the JAX Best Film “Threshold” won Best Film at Filmapalooza in Los Angeles to beat the whole world and go on to be screened at Cannes Film Festival in France. The Madrids partnered with muralist Jason Tetlak to come up on the same weekend, the Jacksonville 48 Hour Mural Project, where muralists had to incorporate elements that the filmmakers had to use in their movie. www.48hourfilm.com/Jacksonville