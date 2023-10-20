Teen Leaders of America Teen Tailgate for HBCU Classic at Jags Stadium

Teen Leaders of America (TLA) is a 501c3 agency with a mission of preparing youth for the real world after high school. The program provides academic support, college and career exploration, workforce development and community service hours for middle and high school youth. Recently, TLA received funding awards from the City of Jacksonville and Department of Children and Families to operate mentoring, summer and afterschool programs in Duval county. www.teenleadersofamerica.com