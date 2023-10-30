Comedian Jen Fulwiler returns to Jacksonville for new tour, Maternal Instinct

Jen Fulwiler is a standup comic, bestselling author, and mom of six currently living in Austin, TX. She was the host of the daily talk radio show The Jen Fulwiler Show on the national SiriusXM network, and when she launched her own podcast, This Is Jen, it debuted in the iTunes Comedy Top 10. She has been featured on the Today Show and CNN, and her viral social media sketches have racked up millions of views. Her standup comedy special, The Naughty Corner, is out now on Amazon. She returns to perform at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, Nov. 1st at 7p. www.jeniferfulwiler.com