Jacksonville Porchfest 2023

Presented by Springfield Preservation and Revitalization (SPAR), Jacksonville PorchFest is a FREE, family- and dog-friendly music festival held on the beautiful front porches of the Historic Springfield community, just north of Downtown Jacksonville, Florida. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, November 4th and will feature over 20 musical acts performing from 12 PM - 8 PM, plus food trucks, craft beer, art vendors, and more. Proceeds from the festival support public arts in Jacksonville’s Urban Core. Since PorchFest began in 2014, proceeds have funded murals, a sculpture in Klutho Park, painted crosswalks, and more. For more information on Jacksonville PorchFest, visit their website at www.jacksonvilleporchfest.org