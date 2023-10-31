Hope 4 Veterans Hear Her Voice Gala

Hope4veterans supports military women (active duty, national guard, veteran, women spouses and retired) thru household goods, baby supplies, small financial support, sister support, projects and classes to empower, recognize and honor military women.

Hope4veterans working on breaking the stigma toward military women.. prevention of isolation and suicide. We are asking the community the help to reach military women to reduce this stigma.

One way to do this is to: Join them November 4th to support military women check out website www.Hope4veterans.org for more info on gala and events