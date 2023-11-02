59º
Kicking off the holiday season at St. Johns Town Center!

St. Johns Holiday Spectacular is one of the largest holiday events in the greater Jacksonville area providing a full day of family activities officially welcoming in the holiday season. St. Johns’ visitors can expect a variety of family-friendly festivities including oversized games, a 360-degree picturesque photo station, letters to Santa, ornament creation station, silent DJ, face-painting and fire truck and police officer visits.

This year’s featured entertainment & guest appearances include musical performances by American Idol runner-up and Georgia-native Megan Danielle, as well as Bold City Classics, Music Rowe and Kezia Rolle. Holiday Spectacular 2023 will be emceed by Jacksonville’s own Jana Angel and Stephanie Mack.

