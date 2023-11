Celebrating national Sandwich Day for a great cause!

After a hiatus of more than eight years, the brand is celebrating the sweet return of the King’s Hawaiian® Pork & Slaw Sandwich. Available for a limited time only in U.S. locations, the sandwich features slow-smoked pulled pork, melted pepper jack cheese, and sweet and tangy slaw all on a King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Bun. Now flavor goes great with philanthropy - check it out!

A message from Firehouse “To continue our commitment to public safety, a portion of every purchase of the King’s Hawaiian Pork & Slaw Sandwich will go to the Hawaii Disaster Relief Fund established by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.* The funds raised will help support disaster relief and recovery efforts by providing lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and those affected by the devastating wildfires in Lahaina and Maui this summer.

Founded in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has provided more than $79 million in the U.S. and Puerto Rico to provide lifesaving equipment, training and funding to first responders and public safety organizations.

The King’s Hawaiian Pork & Slaw Sandwich is now available at participating U.S. locations. Firehouse Subs guests can visit FirehouseSubs.com to find their nearest restaurant or pick up via the app.”