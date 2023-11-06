River City Beats Presents Souvineer

Souvineer is a rock/folk/indie band from Jacksonville, Florida started in 2020 and songs are typically lyrically driven and story based. Souvineer plans to release an album in 2024 and is touring Jax and North Florida venues. www.souvineermusic.com

You can catch them on November 17 and is a fundraiser for Mr. T’s A Team- a non-profit organization supporting Hunger Fight and other organizations.

Info on Mr. T’s A Team

“OUR PROJECTS

Seeing is believing. We have participated at sports games, on stages, local parks/beaches, and everywhere in between - as we meet people where they are to share the importance and possibility of change in our community. Mr. T’s A-Team AMPLIFIES positive messaging through engaging initiatives—all in support for other local non-profit organizations that align with our mission.

We work in tandem with our partners to turn innovative ideas into actionable results - whether through performing concerts and hosting community clean-ups or participating in sports activities and community events. Our projects aim to empower others to take up the challenge of transforming their community...and have fun in process!

Mr. T presents kids with opportunities to work together as a means to solve problems, understand ideas, and create bold solutions - preparing them with the skills to communicate and work alongside others with enthusiasm and humility.” https://www.mrtsateam.org/