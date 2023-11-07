Help Buddy find a furever home!

Buddy is approx 5 yrs old and our longest resident dog, over 600 days (not consecutive though). He has been adopted 2 times and returned through no fault of his own. He needs to be the only animal in the home. Good with kids. He is a little stand offish at first, but once he warms up, he is a leaner and loves to be petted. He is not really a “kisser”.:) Buddy has been featured on RCL live before, if you want to use that as a non-fun fact. Shout out to local pizza places- First Love, Blackcat Pizzeria in Yulee and Moon River for handing out flyers highlighting Buddy and our long time Cat resident Lyn. We are trying to think of different ways to get our long-timers exposure.

Nassau Humane Society is dedicated to the humane treatment of all animals; to alleviate their suffering and neglect, to support the human-animal bond, and to foster an environment in which people respect all living creatures.

We will pursue workable solutions to the most urgent animal welfare needs of our community, which are animal overpopulation and homeless pets. Our solutions will emphasize the mutual benefit of bringing pets and people together.

We will provide rescue and control as a lifeline to animals in need and for the necessary protection of our community. We will encourage and provide for pet adoption, animal-assisted therapy, pet care education, outreach spay and neuter programs and other welfare efforts, all in support of our comprehensive community service obligation.

If you would like to help us further our mission, consider volunteering your time, becoming a foster, or making a monetary donation.