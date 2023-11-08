Holiday Cocktails with Duke & Dame

Duke & Dame Salted Caramel whiskey is the perfect blend of whiskey that includes a 2-year aged bourbon and 100% natural salted caramel flavor. The smooth first notes settle into a warm, comforting hint of salted caramel flavor that brings you back to the moments that make you smile. It’s ridiculously delicious, seriously. It’s meant to be savored and shared amongst friends & loved ones. And, unlike other flavored whiskies, Duke & Dame has only one gram of sugar so you can indulge without guilt.

Co-founded by friends Amani Macaulay and Chima Burey, Duke & Dame is the combination of a passion for entertaining and the right to feel sophisticated no matter your background.

Duke & Dame is here to spread warmth audaciously and thoughtfully throughout it’s communities. They have a high bar for inclusivity, within the industry and beyond, and believe the bespoke nature of whiskey is an excellent place to begin. www.dukeandame.com