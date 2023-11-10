A toast to service with Manifest Distilling

Manifest Distilling has has been operating in Downtown Jacksonville since 2016 with a full fledged production facility and Cocktail Room. One of our three core values is Community Minded, because contributing to the fabric of Jacksonville has been front and center for us since day 1. We are operated by locals who take pride in our community and work hard to create quality products delivered passionately. We invite you to come down to our Cocktail Room and experience our creations.www.manifestdistilling.com