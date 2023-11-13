Going where community grows

Previously White Harvest Farms, Eartha’s Farm & Market is working to become a leader in agricultural education. Focused on highlighting agriculture, natural resources and land management in a fun, accessible and diverse way.

“When you sign up for our workshops experience the natural world in a unique way. We believe that the future of agriculture will be lead by people who value sustainability, who value community and who value diversity.

We want to help you gain as much wisdom as you can about the natural world and how it impacts our food, our health and our society.

You can read our monthly newsletter and hear from our community or growers, gardeners, homesteaders and environmentalist. Explore White Harvest Farm and uncover all of its mysteries. Historic Moncrief Springs has been a place of wonder for over 100 years and your presence here is another opportunity for us fulfill the legacy of our founder Eartha White.”

