Runway rewind with Goodwill!

Tips for Finding A Great Thrifted Outfit

Keep An Open Mind.

Try to go into a thrift or secondhand store without a specific purchase in mind. Go in with a broad idea of what you’re looking for – a pair of jeans, a party dress. Start with whatever jumps out to you the most, check for size and then put it in your cart – there’s only one of one at the thrift store. Assess your finds before you check out and decide what you want to buy.

Color Scream Theme.

If you’d rather keep it really simple, shop by color. Goodwill is organized by color, so this is a great way to shop for newbies. For example – start by looking for a holiday dress in black, reds, golds or deep greens first.

Note the Tag Color.

Seasoned shoppers always make note of the weekly tag sale right when they walk through the door. Items with the weekly tag sale color are an additional 40% off the price.

Hive Mind. Shop with a group of your most creative friends – often times a fresh set of eyes can see things you can’t, and vice versa.

