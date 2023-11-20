Tis the Season to Dazzle!

House of Dazzle Boutique is a Mother-Daughter duo. Mimi’s passion has always been in fashion. In 2017, she suffered from heart failure and was hospitalized 17 times. Her mother Tee decided to start a jewelry and accessories business they could work from home while Mimi was recovering from illness. In 2020, they open their first stores in the Orange Park Mall and Avenues Mall. They recently relocated and opened House of Dazzle Boutique at 1233 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park.

Shop now at Houseofdazzle.com