Help Cheerio find a furever home

Cheerio, a medium-long haired orange six-month old kitty is special and unique for a host of reasons. When Cheerio was only a few weeks old Cheerio was found alone in a wooded area. Thanks to the efforts of a good Samaritan and the St. Augustine Humane Society, Cheerio has been socialized, spayed, and received all shots, and is now ready to be placed with a loving individual or family. Cheerio loves everyone. All of that makes Cheerio special but what makes Cheerio unique is that Cheerio is an orange female. By most accounts most orange cats (80% or more) are male. Cheerio recently passed another major landmark. The Humane Society US reports that fewer than 25% of kittens born outside live longer than 6 months. You now understand why Cheerio, a orange six-month old female kitty born outside in the woods, is both unique and special. staughumane.org