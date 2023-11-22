Lincolnville resident shares history in a unique way...

Recently celebrating 6 years in Gallery One Forty Four, the venue showcases the photographic work of owner / operator Lenny Foster. The focus is on the Where We Stand Series that chronicles St Augustine’s African American and Civil rights history and the Community of Lincolnville, as well as St Augustine’s beautiful flora and fauna. The Where We Stand Series is currently on display at the Crisp Ellert Gallery on the Flagler College campus until Dec. 2nd. www.lennyfoster.com