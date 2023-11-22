Thanksgiving Menu Makeover

It’s the season of holiday hosting! Registered Dietitian Mia Syn is here with tips and menu ideas to help make your Thanksgiving and beyond, easy, delicious and nutritious.

1. Kick off your Thanksgiving with an easy, elegant, crowd-pleasing appetizer: Serve bacon glazed brie with whole grain crackers, fruit and sliced veggies.

2. Put a veggie-forward twist on traditional Thanksgiving stuffing. My breadless cauliflower stuffing has all the flavor of traditional stuffing but is naturally gluten-free, lower in calories and carbohydrates, and higher in vitamins, minerals and fiber.

3. Serve perfectly portioned pies-in-a-jar for dessert: Simply layer spiced holiday nog Greek yogurt with crushed graham crackers and low sugar granola for an easy and festive dessert with benefits.

4. Stay stocked up on nutritious meal options to keep nourished between all the holiday fun and festivities: The holiday season is a busy one! Support your energy, immunity and overall health by staying fueled through all the parties and gatherings.

