Jax by Jax Literary Arts Festival turns 10

The JaxbyJax Literary Arts Festival will celebrate its tenth anniversary December 1st, 2nd, and 3rd at the Kent Campus of FSCJ. From 6 PM on Friday until 3 PM on Sunday, poetry and prose lovers can enjoy readings from student and adult writers, buy books, and meet and mingle with authors and fellow bookworms. Women Writing for a Change will release their new anthology, and students from DA, FSCJ, and UNF will compete for the Dr. James Robert Cobb Student Writer Awards. Mayor Donna Deegan and former Sheriff Nat Glover will headline the event, which also features a showing of The Brown Wonder, by Willie Evans, Jr. www.jaxbyjax.com