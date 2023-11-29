Gift guide for a sustainable holiday

Andrea was a stay at home mom looking to get back to work, and had always dreamed of owning her own business that would make a difference, no matter how small. She has always been environmentally conscious; very aware of the amount of waste she and her family create, and what they buy, doing their best to have a small carbon footprint. So, Andrea decided to start her own business in 2022, with the same values for the environment, but also carrying products that don’t compromise on aesthetics. Basic Shop started as an e-commerce business, and now will be opening its first physical location next month. Andrea’s goal is to guide others to change their perspective on how they shop. People are always going to want to buy things, but retailers can provide options that benefit both the consumer and the environment. Even the smallest changes are beneficial and the more people who make those small changes, the larger the positive impact will be. shopbasicshop.com

Opening soon at:

Basic Shop

620 Market St St Augustine FL