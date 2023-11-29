Mandarin Tree Lighting

This Friday evening the Mandarin Community Club is hosting their 4th annual Mandarin Christmas Tree lighting. This year Mayor Donna Deegan will light their Christmas tree. Their tree lighting ceremony started during COVID-19 as a way to bolster a sense of hope and community during such a bleak time in the lives of the community. Since then, hundreds of families have connected with the community in the heart of historic Mandarin to view the spectacle of the tree lighting. The Mandarin Community Club was founded in 1923, so they also celebrate their 100th year anniversary. The tree lighting will have food vendors and a coffee truck, live music, Christmas carolers, a food drive, tours of the historic 1911 post office, and more. Gates open at 5. The tree lights up at 6:30pm