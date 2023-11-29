River City Runway | Fab fall finds

Designer “Staud” Dolce dress in midi length with leather accent cut-outs in an electrifying “directors blue” as the brand calls it. earrings - Lele Sadoughi, original jewelry creator for JCrew, who is based out of NYC and is the originator of the crystal headband trend handbag - BC Bags, started in Miami and has taken over major markets across the US, a metallic silver mini bag that doubles as a belt bag, holds credit cards, lipstick (all a girl needs right?!)

AshleGryre - 40 Ocean Blvd, 32233 @ashlegryre Instagram Celebrating our 10th year in business this month! A 10-year anniversary party is in the works and will be announced for the early 2024!

T. Ellison fashion house originally name city market southern biscuit was founded by Takisha Ellison in November 2018 after years of working for a major fashion corporations to Keisha open her own boutique of all sizes T Ellison fashion has coined the phrase keeping it classy describe by most of her customers looking for unique selling at affordable prices visit 4116 N. Davis St., Jacksonville, FL 32209 you can shop online at www.tellisonfashionhouse.com