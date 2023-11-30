Festive And Frugal Holiday Décor

It’s time to Deck the Halls – and if you want to create some magical holiday décor for parties and entertaining friends you can be festive AND frugal by checking out thrift store items. Liz Morgan with Goodwill is here to show us some of her finds.https://goodwillnorthfl.org/

Decking The Halls. You can find artificial trees, tree stands, wreaths, lights and garland at thrift stores like Goodwill – some may not look great, but take some time to “fluff” the branches while you’re at the thrift and see if it has potential.

Ho Ho Hues. If you’re thrifting, it’s uncommon that you find matchy matchy sets of linens, china and glassware. It looks great and increases your odds of finding items if you first start with a through line of color for your table – for the holidays think forest green, tartan plaid, cranberry, silver and gold. You can serve your guests in these real glasses - alternatives to plastic cups. They’re generally less than $3 each, and they won’t end up in a landfill.

Holiday Treasure. It’s part of the “hunt” to find things you didn’t even know you wanted until you find them on the shelves. Don’t be discouraged if your first trip doesn’t yield much – inventory changes daily at thrift stores so the key is consistency. Look often. Tip: when you find holiday items even off-season, snag them and hold on to them. They won’t be there when the holiday rolls around. Right now, you can snag some great Thanksgiving items.

Mix and match. When you’re entertaining, don’t be afraid to mix and match.

Feel Great about Shopping Goodwill. Every item you buy at Goodwill saves millions of pounds from landfills, and gives back by providing job training for your neighbors.