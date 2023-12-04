Helpful holiday tips for pets from Forever Vets

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Don’t Feed Them People Food

It can be tempting to let your pets get in on the holiday feasts. But it’s much better for your pet’s health if your table scraps go in the garbage instead of in their food bowl. So keep human food away from your pet, and ask any of your holiday guests to do the same.

This is especially true for those foods that are toxic to cats and dogs. This can include chocolate, grapes or raisins, onions, or any food containing xylitol. Be aware of what foods are toxic for your pet and ensure they’re always out of your animal’s reach.

Be Aware of Dangerous Plants

Many popular holiday plants are actually poisonous when ingested. And, while you might know not to eat your mistletoe, your pet might not realize the dangers. In addition to mistletoe, holly, lilies, and even poinsettias can make your pet extremely ill. If you have these plants in your home during the holidays, be sure they’re well out of your pet’s reach. Better yet, consider keeping them out of your home altogether.

Keep Them Away from the Tree

Every cat owner knows that the Christmas tree is a delightful temptation to every feline in existence. It’s a perfect, climbable hiding space that’s filled with dangling toys! But climbing a Christmas tree can be dangerous for a cat, especially if they choose to chew on the lights or accidentally knock it over.

Here’s a surprising trick: Hand lemon-scented car air fresheners in your tree (close to the trunk, so they’re not as visible, of course). This may deter your cat from climbing it. You should also try to secure your tree in some way to keep it from tipping over if your cat still decides to climb it or if your dog accidentally bumps into it.

Give Them a Safe Space

Finally, make sure your pet has a safe space to retreat to. Your home can get pretty hectic when it’s filled with holiday guests, and this can make some animals anxious. Ensure your pet has access to a quiet room, kennel, or other hiding places to escape when needed, and don’t let any eager guests bother them when they’re in their safe space.

