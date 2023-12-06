Help Emmit find a furever home!

Emmitt is a sweet senior dog, and he’s having an anniversary, though it’s not the kind that deserves a celebration. He has been with Nassau Humane more than 600 days. And yet, after all this time, he’s still smiling, still happy, still affectionate -- still hoping he’ll find his forever home.

There’s lots to love about Emmitt! He’s housetrained and known for his raspy “bark,” if you can call it that. He loves squeaky toys, chases and even catches tennis balls, and walks well on his leash. He’s had some training and knows how to sit. He does have some quirks: He’s afraid of storms, so he’d much prefer to snuggle with you or be in a crate to feel safer. He’d also do best in a home with no other pets because he is going blind. We think he’s about 10 years old, and he’s medium-sized, with a reddish-brown coat and white markings.

Emmitt deserves a loving home for his retirement years, not the noisy stress of a kennel. In return he’ll give you the special love of a dog who knows his dreams have finally come true.

