River City Plus: Holiday Film and Music Awards rolls out the red carpet for their second season!

What makes my story unique is that I have an award show that recognizes and awards those that spread love, peace, and togetherness via Christmas music and film. The entire show is Christmas themed. We encourage people to bring their families. The holidays are about creating memories and our tagline is “creating memories to last a lifetime.” We may do storytelling for the kids, we have the red carpet,food, live music, performances and a Kids Zone. Also, we are a community focused organization. We give proceeds from ticket sales to a non-profit that help feed and house families and individuals. www.holidaymusicandfilmawards.com