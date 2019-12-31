Vassell, Williams lead Florida St. past Ga. Tech

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his daughter Madison, 3, watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Florida State and Georgia Tech in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Devin Vassell scored 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds Tuesday, leading No. 18 Florida State past Georgia Tech 70-58 for its 15th straight home victory.

Patrick Williams scored 12 points while Trent Forrest had eight points and six assists for Florida State (12-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Michael Devoe scored 19 points, knocking down 6 of 8 three-point attempts. Moses Wright added 13 points and 10 rebounds, his fourth double-double of the season, for Georgia Tech (6-7, 1-2). But the Yellow Jackets were undone by 20 turnovers, one short of their season high.

Vassell had eight points and Dominik Olejniczak added seven points in the second half for Florida State, which shot 53% from the floor after halftime to pull away.

TAKEAWAYS

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets managed just three bench points and wore out in the second half against the deeper Seminoles.

Florida State: The Seminoles won on their defensive strength, blocking nine shots and creating 11 steals.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: at North Carolina on Saturday.

Florida State: at Louisville on Saturday.