Pro lacrosse draft selection a dream come true for area product Miles Silva

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Miles Silva first picked up a lacrosse stick when he was 4 years old.

Now, the former Ponte Vedra High School lacrosse star is embarking on a career in the sport after being selected in the Major League Lacrosse draft earlier this month. Silva was selected by the Denver Outlaws.

Silva was a standout player for the Sharks in high school but said that playing professionally wasn’t something that he would have believed had he been told that was his path.

“I didn’t really think probably until the later years of high school that I was good enough to even play in college,” he said.

Silva was definitely good enough to play in college.

He played the last four years at Army, where he led the Black Knights in scoring the past two seasons. He finished his Army career with 65 goals. And that convinced Denver to pick him with 47th overall.

When Silva found out he was being selected he thought it was too good to be true.

“I didn’t really believe it at first and it didn’t sink in a little bit,” he said. “I think it sunk in really the next day more than it did that same day.” After Silva was drafted he said many of his new teammates reached out to him. Now, he is just trying to stay in shape until he can get on the field with his new team.

“I’m not too worried about them welcoming me or being hard on the new guy,” he said. “But I’m excited to get out there and be the best teammate I can be.”