Pair of catches above 40 pounds up front after Day 1 of Great Jax Kingfish tourney

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The opening day of the Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament saw a pair of fish over to 40-pound mark and a tight leaderboard on Thursday at the 40th anniversary event.

Jack Lairsey’s crew on the Jack’s Wild leads the general tournament after a catch of 43.06 pounds. Mike Burch’s crew on The Last Draw boat out of Yulee had the day’s only other 40-plus catch, bringing in a 41.21-pound king to sit in second place entering Friday’s final round out of Jim King Park at Sisters Creek.

Weigh-ins on Friday are from 1 to 5:30 p.m.

RESULTS FROM THE 2020 GREATER JACKSONVILLE KINGFISH TOURNAMENT

In the general aggregate, Larry Owens aboard Sunday’s’ Money out of Callahan had a catch of 41.46 pounds, just in front of Jerry Carter’s 40.8-pound aggregate.

In the lady angler event, Lauren Stevens on the 904Reel out of Jacksonville tops the board at 38.1 pounds.