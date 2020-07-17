Crabtree’s 50-pound catch enough to win 40th Greater Jax Kingfish tourney

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Zach Crabtree’s catch on Friday ran away with the 40th anniversary event of the Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament.

Crabtree, fishing aboard the Vamoose, weighed the tournament’s only fish above the 50-pound mark and brought home the title on Friday afternoon.

RESULTS FROM THIS WEEK’S GREATER JACKSONVILLE KINGFISH TOURNEY

Crabtree’s 50.53-pound catch knocked Day 1 leader Jack Lairsey (43.06) out of the top spot and delivered him the top prize, a Contender 24 Sports with a 300 Yamaha outboard and trailer package worth $141,300.

Lairsey’s haul wound up claiming the general aggregate portion of the tournament and a $12,000 prize. Hayden Englert’s 47.81-pound king aboard the Four Reel was tops in the single engine largest division, which paid out $11,500 prize.

Lauren Stevens aboard the 904Reel out of Jacksonville claimed the lady angler division with a catch of 38.1 pounds and a $2,000 top prize.