Super 6 volleyball: Ponte Vedra a rock-solid No. 1 in opening poll

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 high school volleyball poll will be published each Thursday during the regular season. Records are through Sept. 16 games.

Rank, Team, Record, Classification

1. Ponte Vedra, (3-0, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Middleburg.

Why they’re here: The Sharks have become the measuring stick among volleyball teams in north Florida. They’ve won 12 consecutive matches dating back to last season, including the Class 5A state title. All 12 of those wins have come by sweep. Reigning News4Jax player of the year Zeta Washington is back to lead the Sharks, but this team is deep.

2. Creekside (3-0, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Ridgeview.

Why they’re here: Jaden McBride and Jessica Lary are the top returnees for the Knights and they’ve combined for 79 kills so far. They added a solid 3-1 rivalry win over the rival Bears on Wednesday night.

3. Bishop Kenny (4-2, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Yulee.

Why they’re here: What’s a volleyball poll without Kenny? The Crusaders' two losses have come to teams who are a combined 9-0 (Ponte Vedra and Santa Fe). Emilie Chinault (70 kills, 13 service aces) and Allison Cavanaugh (55 kills, 12 blocks) have been the headliners for Kenny thus far.

4. Fleming Island (5-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Mandarin, Ridgeview.

Why they’re here: The balanced Golden Eagles were one of the area’s best teams last season and they’re back for more. Emma Richard, Maya Walker and Jasmine Robinson lead Fleming at the net. Each has 37 kills or more. Libero Jangelyz Ramirez anchors the back row and has a team-best 90 digs.

5. Bolles (5-0, Class 4A)

Notable win: Episcopal.

Why they’re here: Not a lot of meat on the schedule thus far for the Bulldogs but things start to heat up Thursday night against Ridgeview and continue on into next week. They visit No. 3 Kenny on Tuesday night. Grace Albaugh and Mila Kavalieros (120 combined kills) have controlled things at the net.

6. Fletcher (4-0, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Ridgeview, Stanton.

Why they’re here: The Senators get the edge here over Providence by virtue of their wins over the Panthers and Blue Devils to open the year. A good stretch of games on tap, including Thursday against Trinity Christian, at Ponte Vedra on Tuesday and then home against Mandarin on Sept. 24. Alexandra Hennessey, Sidney Gaudreault and Bella Phillips have combined for 120 kills.

Others: Episcopal (2-1, Class 3A); Mandarin (2-1, Class 7A); Middleburg (2-2, Class 5A); Nease (3-1, Class 7A); Providence (3-0, Class 3A); Ridgeview (4-3, Class 5A); St. Johns Country Day (6-0, Class 2A); Stanton (4-2, Class 5A)