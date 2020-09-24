Week 4 high school football picks: Plenty of unbeatens left after Friday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back and so are our weekly predictions.

News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney reveals his weekly high school football picks each Thursday. All games are 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Last week: 28-6. Season: 57-17 (.770).

WEEK 4 PICKS

Friday, Sept. 25

Atlantic Coast (0-1) at Parker (1-1), 6 p.m.: Good Gateway matchup. Braves woke up last week and scored a ton. Stingrays limited Mandarin to just one offensive TD in Week 2. N4J pick: Parker 27, Atlantic Coast 20.

Bishop Snyder (1-2) at Branford (2-0), 7:30 p.m.: Tough matchup for the Cardinals here. N4J pick: Branford 28, Snyder 14.

Bradford (1-2) at Suwannee (2-1), 7:30 p.m.: I like the Bulldogs at home in this one. N4J pick: Suwannee 27, Bradford 21.

Carrollwood Day (1-1) at Fort White (0-1), 7:30 p.m.: Fort White bounces back after a loss to Santa Fe in its opener. N4J pick: Fort White 21, Carrollwood Day 20.

Columbia (0-0) at Trinity Christian (0-1): One of the best games of the week. Tigers make their debut. N4J pick: Columbia 27, Trinity 24.

Creekside (1-1) at Bolles (2-0), 7:30 p.m.: Knights have improved, as evidenced by their performances in the first two weeks. But Bolles has, too. N4J pick: Bolles 35, Creekside 20.

Eagle’s View (1-2) at Gainesville St. Francis (0-3): Warriors go on the road for a win. N4J pick: Eagle’s View 21, St. Francis 14.

East Lake (1-1) at Palatka (0-3): East Lake took Clay’s spot this week on the schedule for Palatka. N4J pick: East Lake 21, Palatka 14.

Englewood (0-2) at Middleburg (0-2): One team will emerge with a win and it’s going to be the Rams. Broncos have yet to score a point this season. N4J pick: Englewood 31, Middleburg 6.

Episcopal (2-0) at Baldwin (2-0), 6 p.m.: Back and forth on this game, but that Indians defense tips the scales in that direction. N4J pick: Baldwin 28, Episcopal 21.

Flagler Palm Coast (1-0) at Fletcher (1-1), 6 p.m.: Another great Week 4 game. FPC is coming off of a rout of Matanzas last week. Sens played well in a tough loss to unbeaten Fleming. N4J pick: FPC 30, Fletcher 20.

Hilliard (3-0) at St. Joseph (0-2): Special season brewing out in Hilliard. N4J pick: Hilliard 37, St. Joseph 14.

Interlachen (2-1) at Union County (1-1), 7:30 p.m.: Tough game to pick. Rams get one on the road. N4J pick: Interlachen 21, Union County 14.

Jackson (1-1) at Wolfson (0-2), 6 p.m.: Tigers are a different team this season. N4J pick: Jackson 37, Wolfson 7.

Lee (1-0) at Mandarin (1-1), 6 p.m.: Another excellent Gateway matchup. Generals in a close, defensive battle. N4J pick: Lee 19, Mandarin 13.

Menendez (1-1) at Ponte Vedra (2-0): The Kenny Sanchez Era lasted all of eight quarters at Menendez. How will players respond to that change? I say very well. But Sharks may push Bartram as the best team in St. Johns County this year. N4J pick: Ponte Vedra 28, Menendez 14.

Paxon (0-2) at Cedar Creek Christian (2-1): Golden Eagles' depth the difference in this one. N4J pick: Paxon 31, Cedar Creek 14.

Providence (1-1) at Munroe Day (3-0): Stallions lost to a 4A team last week, but not here. N4J pick: Providence 27, Munroe 20.

Raines (0-2) at Orange Park (0-2): Vikings get their first win for new coach Donovan Masline. N4J pick: Raines 33, Orange Park 6.

Ridgeview (2-0) at Fleming Island (2-0), 7:30 p.m.: Unbeaten Clay County showdown is all Golden Eagles. N4J pick: Fleming Island 33, Ridgeview 7.

St. Augustine (1-1) at Bartram Trail (2-0): I’ve gone back and forth on this one. N4J pick: St. Augustine 34, Bartram 30.

Sandalwood (1-0) at Ribault (0-1), 6 p.m.: Trojans played well at Lee in their opener. Can they clip the Saints? N4J pick: Sandalwood 27, Ribault 21.

Stanton (0-2) at Fernandina Beach (2-1): Pirates have definitely turned the corner this season. N4J pick: Fernandina Beach 36, Stanton 7.

University Christian (1-1) at Oakleaf (1-1): Depth of the Knights is too much for UC in this one. N4J pick: Oakleaf 35, UC 13.

Westside (1-1) White (1-1), 6 p.m.: Battle of the Westside goes to the Wolverines. N4J pick: Westside 30, White 24.

West Nassau (2-1) at Bishop Kenny (0-2): Warriors get back to their winning ways. N4J pick: West Nassau 35, Bishop Kenny 28.

Yulee (2-1) at Nease (0-2): Panthers get their first win in a close one. N4J pick: Nease 24, Yulee 17.

OTHERS

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS (1-1) over Umatilla (0-0), 7:30 p.m.; Matanzas (0-1) over PORT ORANGE ATLANTIC (0-0); Zephyrhills Christian (2-1) over CRESCENT CITY (0-2)

Off: Baker County, Christ’s Church, Clay, First Coast, Joshua Christian, Zarephath Academy.

